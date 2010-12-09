Natalie Portman on Perfume, Derek Jeter Rarely Goes Shopping, and More!

InStyle Staff
Dec 09, 2010 @ 1:04 pm

1. Black Swan star Natalie Portman, the new face of Dior's Miss Dior Chérie fragrance, likens wearing fragrance to wearing jewelry: "It makes every woman feel more feminine."  [Allure]

2. Derek Jeter admits he rarely goes shopping and lives off of gifts he receives. Lucky slugger! [WWD]

3. In addition to producing a children's clothing line, Gucci also launched a children's iPhone app.  [Child Mode]

4. Azzedine Alaïa, whose designs are often worn by Michelle Obama, says he only customizes dresses for actresses if they come to his Paris studio for fittings. [NYTimes]

5. A new (unauthorized) biography out reveals that our favorite Prince once shopped at Abercrombie & Fitch. Who hasn't? [People]

6. Ports 1961 will launch its first menswear line for fall 2011. [WWD]

