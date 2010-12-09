Natalie Portman on Perfume, Derek Jeter Rarely Goes Shopping, and More!

1. Black Swan star Natalie Portman, the new face of Dior's Miss Dior Chérie fragrance, likens wearing fragrance to wearing jewelry: "It makes every woman feel more feminine." [Allure]

2. Derek Jeter admits he rarely goes shopping and lives off of gifts he receives. Lucky slugger! [WWD]

3. In addition to producing a children's clothing line, Gucci also launched a children's iPhone app. [Child Mode]

4. Azzedine Alaïa, whose designs are often worn by Michelle Obama, says he only customizes dresses for actresses if they come to his Paris studio for fittings. [NYTimes]

5. A new (unauthorized) biography out reveals that our favorite Prince once shopped at Abercrombie & Fitch. Who hasn't? [People]

6. Ports 1961 will launch its first menswear line for fall 2011. [WWD]