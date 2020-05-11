Natalie Portman Shared a Special Photo of Her Kids
She keeps her son and daughter out of the spotlight.
In honor of Mother's Day, Natalie Portman posted a rare photo of her children, son Aleph, 8, and daughter Amalia, 3. In the throwback image, Portman shows herself with her children (Amalia is just a toddler in the pic) sharing a cute hug. Portman credits her husband, Benjamin Millepied, as the photographer behind the special moment. He also shared the photo on his social media accounts.
Portman didn't share a long Mother's Day caption, however. She simply added three heart emoji to the photo. Millepied's post featured a sweet note: "Happy Mother's Day Natalie."
In a second post, Portman shared a photo with her mother, Shelley. Alongside that photo, she wrote a heartfelt message that highlighted all the reasons she admires her mom.
"My first blessing in life was to be born to my mom. She is the most loving, caring, generous, cuddly, funny, smart, talented, creative person I could ever imagine getting to spend my childhood with," Portman wrote, adding that being a mom herself has given her newfound gratitude for everything that her mother did.
"And now I'm blessed by my kids who turned me into a mom and make me smile and laugh every single day. Who make me appreciate my mom even more for all the invisible things she did for me that I realize now as I try to live up to her mothering."
Portman's posts are special for her fans, who rarely have the opportunity to see her children. People adds that Portman's usual M.O. is to keep her private life very private.