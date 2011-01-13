Natalie Portman for Miss Dior Cherie, Kim Cattrall for Olay and More!

1. Natalie Portman's campaign for Miss Dior Cherie is out! [HuffPo]

2. The ageless Kim Cattrall is the new face of Olay's anti-aging cream. [CNBC]

3. Good cause: Proceeds of every Kayu sunglasses sale go to benefit the blind in India. [The Cut]

4. Pose, a new free iPhone and Android App, enables users to shop with remote friends. [Fashionista]

5. Kanye West put a diamond-studded self portrait on his watch. Cool, but Usher already did it. [Luxist]

6. American Idol's Kellie Pickler married songwriter Kyle Jacobs in a Badgley Mischka gown. [People]