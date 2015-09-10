Fall Makeup Inspo: Natalie Portman's Plum Smoky Eye

Just when we were lamenting the end of summer, Natalie Portman’s makeup gave us a reason to get excited for fall. After spotting the gorgeous purple eyeshadow the star wore at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival, cool days, cozy sweaters, and pumpkin spice lattes are all we can think about.

“We decided to focus on a soft smoky eye," makeup artist Melanie Inglessis tells InStyle. "I picked up the aubergine hues from the Dior dress she was wearing and used this as a reference point for the color of the eyeshadow." To achieve the look, Inglessis first applied a thin layer of Dior’s Dior Addict Fluid Shadow in Cosmic ($32; nordstrom.com) onto the star’s lids.

Next, she grabbed Dior 5 Couleurs Cosmopolite Eyeshadow Palette in Eclectic ($63; dior.com) and added the two dark purple shades on top, sweeping them out to the outer corners of Portman’s eyes, in the crease, and along the top and bottom lash line.

“Natalie's skin is flawless and I wanted to keep it fresh and dewy, so I used my favorite Dior Hydra Life Pro-Youth Sorbet Crème ($60; dior.com) and then the new Diorblush Cheek Stick in Cosmopolite Coral ($34; dior.com), which was just the right creamy color to add a little freshness to the look,” she adds. For a finishing touch, she swiped on Dior Addict Lipstick in Incognito ($35; dior.com), a color the pro describes as the “perfect nude shade.”

