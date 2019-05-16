Natalie Portman Looks Unrecognizable With a Bowl Cut

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire'Getty Images

Natalie Portman is relatively modest with her hair. Off screen, she typically sticks with the same chocolate brown color and a clavicle-grazing bob is about as short as she'll go with her length.

However, Portman is always down if a role calls for a major hair change. On screen, she's worn buzz cuts and even a metallic silver pixie cut. For her upcoming film Lucy in the Sky, her portrayal of former astronaut Lisa Nowak calls for another unexpected look: a bowl cut.

The actress was spotted on set with this dramatic new cut, and at first glance she's almost unrecognizable. While the bowl cut is a style that people generally love to hate on, Portman's cut looks nothing like the one moms notoriously give their kids using a pair of kitchen scissors and an actual bowl — it's completely retro, but also kind of chic.

Portman's cut features full blunt bangs with the sides cut short and the back left long. Since she's filming, odds are that this look is just a wig, especially since she just cut her hair into a trendy textured bob in April.

Even if it is a wig, Portman has proven yet again that she looks amazing with any hairstyle.