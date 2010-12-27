Natalie Portman Engaged, Pregnant

Natalie Portman is ending her eventful year with a big announcement: Representatives for the 29-year-old confirmed to People.com today that the vegan actress is engaged to choreographer Benjamin Millepied and that she is pregnant with the couple's first child. The couple met filming of Black Swan, where Millepied served as both the choreographer and dance partner to Portman and co-star Mila Kunis. Portman recently earned Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award Best Actress nominations for her role in the movie. Congrats to the couple! Plus: Check out Portman's Black Swan red-carpet style ﻿in the gallery.

