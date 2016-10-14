Natalie Portman Perfectly Embodies Jackie Kennedy’s Elegance in a Navy Dior Dress

When Natalie Portman was called on to play the iconic First Lady Jackie Kennedy, she rose to the occasion, both on- and off-screen. The expectant actress stepped out for the premiere of her new film, Jackie, on Thursday night at the New York Film Festival, epitomizing classic elegance.

Portman swathed her baby bump in a navy boat neck Dior dress with three-quarter length sleeves, showing off just a hint of her changing figure. The 35-year-old chose just one eye-catching accessory (long green statement earrings) to accompany the classic frock, keeping the rest simple with black pointed-toe pumps, a box clutch, and a low bun at the nape of her neck.

While Portman has Kennedy’s classic style down, transforming into the grieving First Lady didn’t come easy. The actress revealed that she trained intensely with a dialect coach to get Jackie’s accent down pat. “The voice is very particular … and the voice is different when she speaks publicly and privately,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s premiere.

While we await Jackie’s Dec. 2 release date, watch Portman in the trailer above.