Natalie Portman Dons Maternity Ruffles in Los Angeles

With fall now in full swing, Natalie Portman is adding a simple feminine detail with major style impact to her latest maternity look.

The Black Swan star, who first unveiled her baby bump at the Venice Film Festival in September, has been sporting a variety of comfortable and chic ensembles ever since, and her errands look Thursday might be one of our favorites.

The expectant mother perfectly showed off her growing baby bump to its best advantage in a figure-skimming dove gray Envie de Fraise sweater featuring dainty ruffles on the shoulders. The seemingly small detail balanced out the glowing mom-to-be's figure and added a playful touch to her otherwise casual attire.

VIDEO: Natalie Portman Talks About Becoming Jackie Kennedy

The 35-year-old topped off her daytime look with dark wash jeans, black sneakers, retro-inspired aviators, and a black quilted Dior bag. Never one to overdo things in the beauty department, the stunning actress showed off her delicate features by opting for a fresh face and relaxed waves.

We can't wait to see what this expectant star steps out in next.