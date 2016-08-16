How so? The 35-year-old actress stepped out for the premiere of her new film, A Tale of Love and Darkness, which she not only stars in, but also marks her official first run in the director's chair. For the monumental occasion, Portman turned to a classically elegant silk Dior dress with bow-adorned straps and a full skirt. She paired the gorgeous frock with strappy silver sandals and, as always, managed to dazzle for the cameras.