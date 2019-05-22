Natalie Portman Called Out a “Creepy” Musician For Claiming to Have Dated Her

Natalie Portman is calling out musician Moby for claiming to have had a brief relationship with her years ago. In his new memoir, Moby claims that they started dating and he "tried to be her boyfriend" when he was 33 and she was 20, but that's not how she remembers things.

“I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” she told Harper's Bazaar U.K. “He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18."

What's more, Portman said that neither the musician nor his publisher had reached out to verify her side of the story.

"There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate," she said. "That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check.”

What really happened, she said, was that she met him at one of his shows when she was fresh out of high school, but when he pursued a friendship, she eventually realized that the situation wasn't appropriate.

“I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated,” she said. “When we met after the show, he said, ‘let’s be friends.’ He was on tour and I was working, shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realized that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”

Moby then responded with an Instagram post of a photo of the two of them, writing, "I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we’d never dated. This confused me, as we did, in fact, date."

RELATED: Natalie Portman’s New Haircut Is Keeping the Bob Trend Alive

"I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism," he continued. "But, to be honest, I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our (albeit brief) involvement."

He also said that "after briefly dating in 1999," they remained friends, but in 1999, Portman really was just 18 like she said — not 20 as he claimed in the book.