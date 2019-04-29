Natalie Portman’s New Haircut Is Keeping the Bob Trend Alive

While hair trends come and go with every season, no haircut has defied time like the bob. Even though celebrities like Emma Roberts have gone longer for the summer (she had extensions added to her bob), others are doing their part to keep the short cut alive through 2019.

Case in point: Natalie Portman who just took a couple inches off of her clavicle-grazing lob, turning it into a shoulder-grazing bob. The actress' new haircut was first seen at WE Day in California last week. Along with the red carpet debut, Portman's stylist Cervando Maldonado posted the look on Instagram.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Maldonado styled the actress' new cut with loose bends at the ends and gave her a center part. The combo creates an overall effortless vibe, a contrast from all of the sleek blunt bobs you've seen in the first half of 2019.

VIDEO: Right Now: Natalie Portman Just Broke Down 8 Ways You Can Get Involved With Time’s Up

From her shaved head in V for Vendetta and pixie in Vox Lux, Portman has proven that she's up for a dramatic haircut if a role calls for it. And now she's shown that she's down for a hair change just for the fun of it. If you're still looking for the perfect bob haircut photo to show your hairstylist, Portman's might just be it.