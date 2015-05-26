Beauty Talk: Natalie Portman Reveals Her Hair and Makeup Secrets—and 6 Must-Have Products

Consider the two faces of Natalie Portman: the glamorous Oscar winner and the working mom whose definition of styling her hair is sleeping on it wet. Then, try to decide which one is more exquisite. The star sat down with InStyle to chat about her beauty shortcuts, her top 6 must-have products, and the secret to her covetable glow. Read on to find out more, and to raid her makeup bag!

Your skin is luminous. What's your secret?

Diet is a big part of it. I'm vegan, and I drink a lot of water. If I have dairy, I break out immediately.

You live in Paris. How do you resist cheese?

All the baked goods are made with butter, so I don't have croissants either, which is a challenge.

What have you learned about beauty from the French?

There's this innate chic that French women have; they just know how to tie their scarf right, the right length of the pants with the shoes. Makeup is very minimal. And the hair has that slept-in look, like you got a blow-dry three days ago. I'm slowly trying to pick it up.

What are your everyday makeup essentials?

I've got dark circles, and my eyes look closed when I wake up. So I use Diorskin Star Concealer—that saves me—and Diorshow mascara.

As a mom to a toddler, what beauty shortcuts do you take?

Manicures are the first thing to go; it's hard to justify spending an hour a week on that when you've got work, a child, a husband, and friends. Also, I have difficult, curly hair, so I either blow-dry it after my kid goes to bed, or sleep on it wet. Then it isn't as wild the next day.

Speaking of hair, you famously shaved your head for V for Vendetta. What was that like?

Feeling the rain on my bald head was incredible. But the worst was growing it out. Being a girl with short Little Orphan Annie curls was not fun for me.

Natalie Portman's Beauty Must-Haves

"A makeup artist told me to focus on the base of the lashes to make them look really dark and full."

Diorshow Mascara in No. 90 Pro Black, $28; dior.com

"You can use this Australian balm for everything. Just put it anywhere that's dry."

Lucas' Papaw Ointment, $16; rickysnyc.com

"David is a hairdresser in Paris whom I love. He makes his own products. I need an easy hair routine, so I alternate this with Moroccanoil."

David Mallett Hair Serum, $80; david-mallett.com

"This is amazing because it brings out your own lip color, and it's super-moisturizing."

Dior Addict Lip Glow in No. 001, $33; dior.com

"I like these fair-trade liquid allover body soaps. This lavender is a good one."

Dr. Bronner's Lavender Castile Soap, $18; drbronner.com

"This organic British brand makes great moisturizers. They're really clean and free of all the bad chemicals—plus, they smell fantastic."

Pai Comfrey & Calendula Calming Body Cream, $40; paiskincare.com

