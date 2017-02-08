Natalie Portman's Latest Red Carpet Maternity Dress Is Surprisingly Affordable
Natalie Portman has dazzled with her high-end maternity style on the red carpet this season, covering her baby bump in everything from a canary yellow Prada dress at the Golden Globe Awards to a dreamy cream Dior Haute Couture tunic dress at the SAG Awards.
Still, the pregnant Jackie star has no problem rocking affordable dresses too to show off her chic maternity style. As she attended the Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills Monday, the soon-to-be mom of two sported a look that any fashion-loving mom-to-be can afford—a Topshop maternity wrap dress that costs only $65.
The dress, which hugged her burgeoning belly, came complete with a matching belt that Portman tied in the front. The actress even paired it with an also affordable pair of black Steve Madden slingback flats (which she has an affinity for wearing on the red carpet as well).
Portman continues to wow us with her maternity stylings, à la the gorgeous black and blue Proenza Schouler off-the-shoulder top and matching skirt she wore to Jimmy Kimmel Live last week.
With award season well underway, we can't wait to see what she'll wear next—particularly when she steps onto the Oscars' red carpet at the end of the month.