Game of Thrones's Natalie Dormer Dishes on Margaery Tyrell's Current State: "She Genuinely Is Terrified"
There's no denying that Natalie Dormer is slaying the game in Tinseltown. But can the same be said for her Game of Thrones character Margaery Tyrell?
The actress, who received the Women in Film and Max Mara Face of the Future Award in West Hollywood, Calif., Tuesday night, shared her thoughts about Margaery's ongoing faceoff with the High Septon.
"She genuinely is terrified. She'd be a fool not to be right now," Dormer told InStyle of Margaery's current Season 6 state. "It's been really interesting. That's what I love about the writing on Thrones: They put all the characters that are known so well and beloved and you think you've seen them in every situation, and then the creators of the show go and put them in a situation that you could never have predicted." As for the fate of the on-screen beauty, Dormer remained mum. "I can't tell you how Margaery is going to get out of this one, but I can tell you that she's doing her damnedest."
As far as doing her damnedest goes, Dormer gives Queen Margaery a run for her money, though, beyond the Seven Kingdoms in the realm of acting. "I'm just keen now to lean more into challenging myself, taking myself out of my comfort zone with more leading role parts—characters that I can really sink my teeth into, go on a journey with," she told us of her career path. "If you don't scare yourself a little but, you'll never grow. And that's not just acting, and that's not just the entertainment industry. That's whatever you do as a woman. It's healthy to scare yourself a little bit."
—With reporting by Brandi Fowler