"She genuinely is terrified. She'd be a fool not to be right now," Dormer told InStyle of Margaery's current Season 6 state. "It's been really interesting. That's what I love about the writing on Thrones: They put all the characters that are known so well and beloved and you think you've seen them in every situation, and then the creators of the show go and put them in a situation that you could never have predicted." As for the fate of the on-screen beauty, Dormer remained mum. "I can't tell you how Margaery is going to get out of this one, but I can tell you that she's doing her damnedest."