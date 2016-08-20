Natalie Dormer Perfects Her Power Stance in a Chic White Suit

The next time you have an important meeting to attend, you may want to take a style cue from Natalie Dormer . The Game of Thrones star spoke at the United Nation's One Humanity event on Friday, and she looked perfectly polished and powerful in a chic white head-to-toe Max Mara ensemble.

The 34-year-old actress came to the N.Y.C. event dressed to impress in an all-white pant suit. She wore a crisp white jacket over matching wide-leg pants with a simple black shirt underneath, and she finished off the look with a pair of brown patterned heels. Dormer matched her professional getup with a simple beauty look—her blonde locks were slicked back in a simple updo, and she wore a subtle smoky eye. Her overall look was stylish, yet powerful, and we love it.