Natalie Dormer Perfects Her Power Stance in a Chic White Suit
The next time you have an important meeting to attend, you may want to take a style cue from Natalie Dormer. The Game of Thrones star spoke at the United Nation's One Humanity event on Friday, and she looked perfectly polished and powerful in a chic white head-to-toe Max Mara ensemble.
The 34-year-old actress came to the N.Y.C. event dressed to impress in an all-white pant suit. She wore a crisp white jacket over matching wide-leg pants with a simple black shirt underneath, and she finished off the look with a pair of brown patterned heels. Dormer matched her professional getup with a simple beauty look—her blonde locks were slicked back in a simple updo, and she wore a subtle smoky eye. Her overall look was stylish, yet powerful, and we love it.
Dormer, who's known for her role as Margaery Tyrell on HBO's Game of Thrones, attended the One Humanity event in honor of World Humanitarian Day 2016. According to the U.N., the goal of the event is to "inspire people to demand greater global action for the 130 million people affected by conflict and disaster." Dormer herself is an active humanitarian—earlier this year, she ran the London Marathon to raise money for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, according to The Independent.
We could all take a cue from Dormer on how to do good and look great at the same time.