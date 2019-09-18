Natalia Dyer’s New Hair Color Is an Easy Way for Brunettes to Update their Hair for Fall

Image zoom Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Season three of Stranger Things introduced the world to Nancy Wheeler's fluffy, voluminus perm. Instead of turning to wigs for the peak '80s look, the show's hairstylist Sarah Hindsgaul helped Natalia Dyer get into character by giving her a classic perm before filming started.

Since season three dropped on Netflix this past summer, Dyer has been busy on post-perm damage control. This includes growing out her hair and dyeing it, which her go-to stylist Marc Mena just shared on Instagram.

Dyer's new look isn't as shocking of a change as her Stranger Things co-star Joe Keery's recent bowl cut, but her fresh color is a great option for any brunette who's craving a fall update without going out of their comfort zone.

From the looks of it, Mena added some warm caramel highlights to Dyer's hair to give her chocolate brown base some dimension. He's calling the look "Nutella Brown," and while there's no shortage of hair color trends named after desserts, this one looks just as delicious as the real thing. Mena also clipped in some extensions by Great Lengths to make Dyer's hair look extra volumious.

Whether or not you're a Nutella fan, there's no denying that Dyer's warm brunette shade looks damn good. If you've been putting off making that salon appointment for the upcoming season because you're not ready for a dramatic change, here's your reason to go ahead and make a subtle tweak to your current color (or length!) for fall.