Nashville Tonight: Rayna James and Juliette Barnes's Big Bash

Now that Teddy’s election campaign is over, he’s diving headfirst into his mayoral duties on Nashville. His first order of business? Toasting wife Rayna’s (Connie Britton) smash hit with Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere), "Wrong Song,” at their record label’s bash. But the glitzy affair can’t hide the troubles facing its guests-of-honor. Juliette brought her mom, which is just always a bad idea (why would she ever think otherwise?) and Rayna is hiding her flirtatious relationship with Liam while being courted by another label. Never a dull moment in Nashville! Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. EST on ABC for the all-new episode and, country fans, be sure to keep you eyes peeled for cameos by Brantley Gilbert and Chris Young.

Plus, find out Nashville fashion secrets straight from the stars!

MORE:• Juliette’s 2.68 Carat Engagement Ring• Connie and Hayden: L.A. to Nashville!• Britton: 3 Shows, 3 Wardrobes

— Angela Salazar