Nashville Tonight: It's Moving Day! Who's Excited?

Some big changes are in store on tonight’s all-new episode of Nashville. First, Deacon packs up his guitar and joins Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) on tour, stunning Rayna (Connie Britton) and prompting everyone to do some major soul searching. While Deacon may need time to adjust to the “Vegas production” that is the Juliette Barnes show, we can’t get enough of the added dance numbers (think smoke, sequins, fringe, and leather shorts!). Back in Nashville, Scarlett (Claire Bowen) and Gunnar struggle to make rent with tips from low-rate gigs, while Avery walks the line between his past and his present. Plus, Teddy and Peggy (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) reunite and it’s oh-so-good. Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. EST on ABC, and brace yourself for the jaw-dropping ending!

Plus, see Connie Britton's transformation.

— Angela Salazar