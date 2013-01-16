Nashville Tonight: Connie Britton's L.A. to Tennessee Trip!

It was a whirlwind week for the cast of Nashville—stars Hayden Panettiere and Connie Britton both received Golden Globe nominations for their roles on the show and made knock-out appearances on the red carpet for Sunday's ceremony. “I have to fly back to Nashville tomorrow, and I'm completely not packed or ready to go,” Britton told InStyle at the Awards, opting to toast her costars Sunday night instead of fretting about her flight. “In my brain I was trying to coordinate all the things that I'm going to have to think about in the morning, and then I just said, 'Forget it. I'm not going to worry about that right now.'” After a long night of celebrating at the Globes, it was back to business on-set in Tennessee. Expect a rocky start on tonight’s all-new episode when the ladies finally kick off their on-screen arena tour, without Deacon in tow. We’re hoping their stage costumes will be just as dazzling as their red carpet looks! Tune in to Nashville tonight at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

Plus, see Connie Britton's favorite costumes from Nashville.

— Angela Salazar, with reporting by Scott Huver