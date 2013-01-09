Nashville: Juliette’s 2.68-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring

New year, new Nashville! ABC’s hit musical drama returns tonight with an all-new episode aptly titled, “Be Careful of Stones That You Throw.” The biggest stone being tossed around? Juliette’s (Hayden Panettiere) platinum and diamond engagement ring from her pro-football playing beau, Sean (Tilky Jones). The country star happily shows off her giant sparkler on tonight’s episode and we have all the details:

• Nashville costume designer Susie DeSanto told InStyle.com that the ring is an Art Deco ring, circa 1925.• The ring is actually on loan from Walton’s Antique Jewelry in Franklin, TN.• The European cut center stone weighs 2.68 carats and is surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds.Who wouldn’t say yes to bling like that? It’s not all bliss though (naturally!) as Rayna (Connie Britton) and Teddy’s marriage continues to falter and few people are happy to celebrate Juliette and Sean’s new union. Tune in to Nashville tonight at 10 p.m. EST on ABC to see what shakes down— there's a major surprise is in store!

Plus, 5 things you need to know about Nashville.

MORE:• Connie Britton on her Nashville Wardrobe• Rayna and Juliette's Duet• Britton: 3 Shows, 3 Wardrobes

— Angela Salazar