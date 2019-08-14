People Are Mad About The Latest Nars Lipstick Video

Die-hard Nars fans — aka Narsissists — wouldn't bat a perfectly mascaraed eyelash at the edgy brand's innuendo-laced releases. However, it looks like Nars's latest release is ruffling a few feathers thanks to a lipstick bullet looking very much like something else very phallic. To celebrate the release of its new range of lipsticks, the company, which was established by renowned makeup artist François Nars, released a sizzling video that features a nude hue with a melting effect that many people are comparing to a penis.

"When the nudes keep you up all night. Reach the dawn with rMorocco Lipstick, a warm cinnamon. #NARSAFTERHOURS," Nars's video caption reads. For any beauty fans unfamiliar with the brand, other products feature names such as Orgasm, Deep Throat, Rated R, and Triple X, just to name a few. The new video seems tame to some of the line's past releases.

People reports that the Huffington Post's Yashar Ali shared the video on Twitter, which led to people outside of the beauty sphere to catch a peek. Reactions ranged from repulsion to applause. Chrissy Teigen is all about it, saying that she was in love with the color.

Longtime followers of the brand were on-hand like helpful Sephora employees to explain that this is just Nars's usual M.O.

In an interview with People back in 2017, François Nars himself explained that he names his products to give them an identity. With risqué names and videos like the phallic reveal clip, potential customers won't be forgetting about the line anytime soon.

"By calling it a very specific name, a woman would fall in love with the product even more because it has more personality," he said. "I try to find intelligent names that really mean something. It can be a country, it can be a sensation, an emotion, movie, whatever, but something that would really click."