Narciso Rodriguez to Outfit Park Hyatt New York Staffers with His Sleek Designs
When it comes to a woman's ensemble, nothing exudes sophistication and class quite like the little black dress. Especially when its designed someone known for his minimalistic designs that enhance a woman's shape. That man is Narciso Rodriguez, and he is bringing his impeccable taste to the soon-to-open Park Hyatt New York, where the hotel's staff will be outfitted in his sleek designs.
"I wanted the Park Hyatt team to feel they were at their best," Rodriguez told InStyle.com of the exclusive black dresses for staffers. "Looking their best, feeling comfortable and confident." The knee-length dresses feature subtle yet sexy cutouts on the back and come either sleeveless or with cap sleeves. "My main consideration was that they look sleek, elegant, and sexy," the designer added.
The Park Hyatt in Tokyo is one of Rodriguez's favorite hotels in the world, he says, so it's not surprising that he has decided to partner with the chain to bring a simple and refined elegance to their new U.S. flagship. "Wherever I go, I am very aware of how people look. It makes such a difference when the staff is impeccably dressed." Additionally, Rodriguez grew up across the Hudson River from Manhattan in Newark, N.J., making the collaboration even more fitting.
Want to see the outfits and get a bit of luxurious R and R while you're at it? The Park Hyatt New York is now accepting reservations for Aug. 12 and beyond. Until then, see celebrities wearing Narciso Rodriguez designs in our gallery!