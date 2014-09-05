Naomie Harris, Keri Russell, and Naomi Watts Celebrated Joseph Altuzarra's Collection for Target

Under a ceiling of glittering twinkle lights, designer Joseph Altuzarra celebrated his brand-new collection for Target alongside celeb super-fans, including Naomie Harris, Keri Russell, and Naomi Watts, at the Skylight Clarkson Square in New York City last night.

The star-studded affair was the perfect foil to the sexy and sophisticated collection, which according to Altuzarra took a full year to create. “It took so long because we experimented a lot and worked with new [types of] fabric and different dying processes,” he explains. “I think that the result in the end is really rich looking pieces at pretty incredible prices.”

Filled with everything from a sexy lingerie-inspired dress to a classic black blazer (a personal favorite of his), Altuzarra was able to capture his quintessential aesthetic, while also creating something unique for the Target customer. “We took iconic pieces from Altuzarra, but it was [also] really important for me to design a new collection for this capsule,” Altuzarra tells InStyle.com. “I feel in some ways it can be a little bit lazy to knock yourself off!”

His original designs were on full display both inside the party and on guests like Naomie Harris, who wore one of his python-printed wrap dresses. "I love the fact that [his designs are] so sensual," she said. "They’re really made for women rather than girls. They make you feel so attractive. I love them."

Ready to get your hands on his designs? Shop the nearly 50 piece collection, ranging in price from $17.99 to $89.99, starting September 14 at select Target stores and target.com. Additionally, an edited assortment of the Target collection will be available globally at net-a-porter.com.