Naomi Watts kept her footwear extra comfortable for her rounds at the Sundance Film Festival, rolling into our InStyle portrait studio wearing Nike's Dunk Sky-Hi Wedges. "They're good, aren't they?" she said of her footwear. "They're very comfy." Shop the style for $120 at stevenalan.com.

