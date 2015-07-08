Naomi Watts and Nicole Richie Both Debut Dramatic New Summer Hair Colors 

Blonde ambitions in Hollywood are going strong this summer, with Naomi Watts and Nicole Richie the latest stars to hop onboard. Yesterday at the Armani Privé fall 2015 couture show in Paris, Watts went full Marilyn by giving her strands a pale gold hue, which she appropriately paired with a white lace number by the label. Blonde has long been her signature hue, but the update in tone is a welcome one for the summer months, and we're obsessed with how her layered cut perfectly frames the shape of her face.

On the more dramatic end of the spectrum, Richie took her pink pixie to a platinum color—try saying that five times fast. The star has kept her hairstylist pretty busy over the past year, working just about every color of the rainbow from pastel purple and hot pink, to deep jewel tones. "My hair color is kind of fading out," she told InStyle during the opening of her House of Harlow 1960 pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles last week, where her crop had faded to a subtle peach tint. "I noticed this morning. I was like, 'I think I'm at the end of my rope.' We'll see about a new hair color." Solid blonde must have been the next color of choice, though something tells us her rainbow streak isn't quite over yet...

