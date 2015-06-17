Why Did Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman Kiss (in Shower Caps) at This Hollywood Event?

Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman share a decades-long, sisterly bond, and the two leading ladies put the capital F in friendship at last night’s Women in Film 2015 Crystal + Lucy Awards in Los Angeles. Wearing a stunning Roland Mouret dress, Watts took the stage to present Kidman with The Crystal Award for Excellence in Film for her success as an actress. “I’m very proud of her. She’s inspired us all for a very long time, so it’s great to celebrate,” she told InStyle.

And celebrate they did. Kidman graciously received her award and moved on to thank her husband, Keith Urban, her mother, and the bounty of strong women who have helped forge a path for her own career and for the betterment of women in Hollywood. “When I was 13, mirrors were not a happy thing for me. I was 5’ 11’’ and I felt gawky and awkward,” she said. “I was living a myth that has always held women back. And that is, I was afraid of my own power.”

RELATED: Naomi Watts Divulges the One Beauty Product She Can't Live Without

The beauty went on to explain how her 14-year-old self turned down a role, directed by Jane Campion, which would have required her to wear a shower cap and kiss another girl on screen. “My excuse was I had my final exams to study for,” she said. "I was not ready to do the kind of work that would threaten people. Today I know that, Jane, if you are out there, I’m ready to don this cap and kiss any woman in the room.” So how did she prove she was up to the part? Kidman whipped a shower cap out of her purse, handed one to Watts, and leaned forward to share a momentous kiss. Powerful indeed.

Watch Nicole Kidman and more speak on Hollywood gender inequality here:

PHOTOS: Nicole Kidman's Changing Looks