Naomi Watts Nails Weekend Style in a Denim Shirtdress

Every Monday, like clockwork, we usher in the work week with a slew of updates detailing what our favorite celebs did over the weekend. And, especially in the summertime, few are more exciting to read than those concerning Naomi Watts. When she's not busy filming, the Australian actress spends nearly every weekend gallivanting around the great outdoors—biking, scootering and generally living life with a capital L—with her husband Liev Schreiber and their two sons, Sasha and Samuel, in tow.

On a recent warm weather jaunt to the Brentwood Farmers' Market, Watts was spotted rocking the perfect off-duty ensemble: a straw fedora, floral Birkenstocks and a denim shirtdress by Michael Stars. Made of a soft Tencel material that's washed down and bleached through, the playful frock features reversed fabric on the front pockets, a drawstring to cinch the waist and button-down front. "We wanted to take that perfect, easy denim dress and give it an elevated and modern edge," Michael Stars co-founder Suzanne Lerner told InStyle.

We can't help but love the laid-back vibe of Watts' look. After all, we demonstrated its wearability ourselves just a couple of months ago. If you want to nab the look, you'd better act fast: the Michael Stars Denim Tencel Shirt Dress is currently on sale (score!) for $89 at michaelstars.com.

Want more jean-ius sartorial inspiration? Click through our gallery to see 30 ways to style your denim.