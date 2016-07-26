Naomi Watts Celebrates Her Look-Alike Son Sasha's 9th Birthday with Sweet Instagram Message
They grow up so fast! Naomi Watts took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the 9th birthday of her eldest son Alexander—whom she calls Sasha—with the sweetest snap of her and her no-so-little boy.
"Happy birthday to our first little miracle," she wrote alongside the 'gram that shows her and Sasha laying on a pile of blankets. The birthday boy is wearing a paper crown and gold beads draped around his neck in the photo, and smiles broadly at the camera with his head propped up on his mom's shoulder. "Sweet Sasha is adventurous, loving and kind. A powerful beam of light in our family. Feel so blessed to watch him grow."
Sasha, which is the Russian alternative to American nicknames for Alexander—like Alex—is Watts's oldest child with longtime partner Liev Schreiber. Watts, 47, gave birth to Sasha in 2007 after two years of dating Schreiber. They are also parents to 7-year-old son Samuel Kai.
Happy birthday, Sasha!