Wishing Style Star Naomi Watts a Happy 48th Birthday!

Happy birthday, Naomi Watts! The British-born Australian actress, who recently announced her amicable split from Liev Schreiber, her partner for the past 11 years and the father of their two children, 9-year-old Alexander ("Sasha") and 7-year-old Samuel, turns 48 today, and we're sure she'll be celebrating the occassion surrounded by family and friends.

The sizzling blonde star is a perennial red carpet darling, leaving fans awestruck by both her beauty and talent. From dramatic, bold gowns to light and feminine frocks, Watts can rock any style on the red carpet and easily end up on every best dressed list.

The L'Oreal spokesperson loves to Instagram intimate moments with her friends and family, giving her adoring fans (us) an up close and personal look at the star's glam lifestyle, and yet still manges to seem completely grounded. Group shots from workout classes, selfies drinking rosé, and plenty of 'grams of her boys, the actress could totally be our BFF, right?

Happy birthday to the natural beauty, we hope it's a great one!