Is Naomi the Next Tyra?

InStyle Staff
Dec 08, 2009

Attention aspiring models across the pond! Supermodel Naomi Campbell is in talks to host a British version of America�s Next Top Model. "Naomi has been approached with an offer, which we are talking are...discussing... but nothing is set in stone yet," Campbell's spokesperson told the Daily Mail. If Campbell does sign on for the show, she'll give the reigning supermodel-turned-model scout, Tyra Banks, some competition—now that's a runway walk-off we'd like to watch!

Enid Portuguez

