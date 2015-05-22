Proof That Birthday Girl Naomi Campbell Has Found the Fountain of Youth

She made her modeling debut when she was merely a teen—and Naomi Campbell has barely changed since. With over two decades worth of ad campaigns, runway shows, and editorial shoots under her belt, the British-born beauty is undoubtedly a seasoned model—but does she look it? Not so much.

One quick skim of Campbell's photos through the years reveals the obvious: the Empire star is ageless. In fact, the only part of her appearance that seems to have changed is Campbell's hair. Before settling on her now signature sleek hairstyle, the model had been known to experiment with everything from high-volume curls to bobs.

RELATED: Naomi Campbell Schools James Corden on a Proper Runway Walk

In honor of her 45th (yep, we can't believe it either!) birthday, we're taking a look at her best beauty moments, from 1989 to present day.

PHOTOS: 14 Photos that Prove Naomi Campbell Has Found the Fountain of Youth