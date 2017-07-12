Naomi Campbell's Supermodel-Studded Throwback Celebrates the Late Gianni Versace

The 20-year anniversary of Gianni Versace’s death is fast approaching and with it a renewed interest in the late designer’s murder.

Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story is set to retell the tragic tale with its hotly anticipated sophomore season, which is slated to premiere in early 2018. Until that day comes, however, we’ll keep busy by obsessively Googling details about the case.

Versace was killed on July 15, 1997, a date his supermodel friends remember all too well. Naomi Campbell, a frequent collaborator and longtime friend of the designer, took to Instagram in advance of the anniversary with the most gloriously retro throwback photos we’ve ever seen.

In one glam ensemble shot posted Tuesday, Gianni smiles wide and holds his arms outstretched as he leans against a pack of supermodels adorned in outrageous patterned leggings and chic white jeans. “Gianni’s Girls,” Campbell captioned the photo, tagging the likes of OG supermodels Elaine Irwin, Cindy Crawford, Stephanie Seymour, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, and Yasmeen Ghauri.

On Wednesday morning, the 47-year-old fashion icon posted yet another photo of herself, Gianni, and a group of his “Girls.”

#Gianni's Girls #sweet Crimping and bell bottoms



Let’s start a movement to bring back the crimper?

Gianni's sister, Donatella Versace, also paid tribute to the designer, posting a photo of the sibling pair strutting down the runway, Campbell to his right. 

Lighting up the runway with a smile. #GianniTribute



"Lighting up the runway with a smile," the 62-year-old designer captioned the sweet image. 

