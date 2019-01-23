Naomi Campbell Shut It Down in Sheer Valentino Couture

Living legend, catwalk queen, and fashion icon Naomi Campbell made sure her return to the Valentino runway was big. Not only did the supermodel close the brand's Spring 2019 haute couture show today, she did it in high style, wearing a billowing gown that featured a completely sheer bodice and statement-making sleeves. It's been 14 years since Campbell took to the runway for Valentino and this outing was definitely one way for the veteran to show the world that she's still got it.

The black Pierpaolo Piccioli creation featured rows of ruffles on a drop-waist gown and a turtleneck top that was completely sheer. Big, bold sleeves added some interest, but there's no taking away from the fact that Campell was on full display in the design.

Image zoom After a 14 year break, Naomi Campbell returned to the Valentino haute couture runway and closed the show like only a legend can. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Fans took notice. Models of Diversity tweeted a message about the monumental occasion, writing, "The one and only Naomi Campbell closed the Valentino Couture show. Over 30 years and still dominating the runway."

@NaomiCampbell The one and only Naomi Campbell closed the Valentino Couture show. Over 30 years later and still dominating the runway.✌🏿👑🔥👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/M9BzqbtYXH — Models Of Diversity (@ModsOfDiversity) January 23, 2019

Campbell offered up a sweet sentiment, too, congratulating Pierpaolo Piccioli and the whole Valentino maison for creating a beautiful (and not entirely NSFW) show.

Vogue notes that Campbell was a regular on the Valentino runway. She closed the designer's couture shows in '03 and '05. In 2015, when Campbell was celebrating three decades of dominating the runway, Valentino Garavani himself called her a queen.

"Her walk is unique, those hips swinging in her own way. One cannot be more sexy," he said. "She imposes her own status of a queen."