Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne Are Flirting on Instagram, and We Are Just as Shocked as You Are

Just when we thought nothing could top the Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron dating rumors in random celebrity pairings, Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne, who share 20-year-plus age difference, began totally flirting with each other on Instagram.

When Liam posted a shirtless photo on the social media app last week, the supermodel commented: "Beautiful soul." Payne replied that it "takes one to know one." And their internet flirtation didn't end there.

On Friday, Campbell shared a snap of her new curly hair at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, which caught the attention of the 25-year-old. "Perfection in a person...don't give me those eyes," he wrote alongside a rose and kissing face emoji.

Like you, fans were also shocked (and confused) by the pair's online romance. “Never in a million years would i have thought THE liam payne and THE naomi campbell would cross paths romantically,” one user wrote. Another commenter summed up what we were all thinking by saying, "Hi, sorry what now?!"

never in a million years would i have thought THE liam payne and THE naomi campbell would cross paths romantically pic.twitter.com/ejeCa83u4W — lesley barbosa (@essybaddie) January 19, 2019

In July, Payne split from his longtime love Cheryl Cole, who he shares a son, Bear. “Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," Liam wrote on Twitter at the time of their breakup. "It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Meanwhile, Naomi was last romantically linked to rapper Skepta.