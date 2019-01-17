Naomi Campbell Ditched Her Signature Straight Hair for a New Look

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell has a signature look: sleek, waist-length hair that's parted dead center and inexplicably glossy. The style is just as legendary as the supermodel's career, but even when you own a particular look, you still get the urge to switch things up every so often.

For the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall 2019-2020 fashion show in Paris, Campbell wore her hair in a dramatically shorter curly style. The length hits just above her chin and was styled in voluminous curls. She also added caramel-colored highlights throughout.

Though it doesn't happen very often, this isn't the first time that Campbell has gone curly. She showed off her natural texture at NYFW in September 2018.

She's also worn her hair in loose waves with bangs on multiple occasions, further proof that Naomi Campbell can wear basically any hairstyle she wants and still look incredible.

Considering that Campell doesn't regularly change her look, this short curly style is most likely a wig. Either way, the look is so good, it's bound to be trend-setting — just like the model herself.