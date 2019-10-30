Naomi Campbell Called Out Elle Germany Over an Offensive Article

Naomi Campbell has called out Elle Germany after the outlet published a feature about Black models titled "Black Is Back."

In a post on her Instagram on Tuesday, the supermodel shared images from the magazine and wrote an open letter to Sabine Nedelchev, Elle Germany's editor-in-chief, writing, "This makes me so sad to see this."

"I’ve said countless of times we are not a TREND," she wrote. "We are here to STAY. It’s ok to celebrate models of color but please do it in an ELEGANT and RESPECTFUL way."

The article began making the rounds when Instagram account @diet_prada shared it, stating that it came from the magazine's November 2019 issue. The piece features a roundup of Black supermodels, and aside from its offensive headline, mistook Naomi Chin Wing for Janaye Furman.

Campbell wrote that in her career, she's seen other Black models mistaken for her.

"Do you know what it feels like to do the job (@naomichinwing) and not even be given the right name credit?" she wrote. "Very disappointing to say the least. If you would like a conversation to know how to have a diverse mind we are here to sit and accommodate."

She concluded: "It’s very important for a publication to be culturally sensitive and give credit where it’s due. We all need to unite on this matter."

Elle Germany released a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "In our current issue we approach the colour black from different angles. One of our focuses was to feature strong black women who work as fashion models. In doing so, we were guilty of several errors for which we sincerely apologize."

"It was wrong to use the cover line 'Back to black' which could be misconstrued to mean that black individuals are some sort of fashion trend," the statement continued. "This obviously was not our intention and we regret not being more sensitive to the possible misinterpretations. Misidentifying the model Naomi Chin Wing as Janaye Furman is a further error for which we apologize. We are aware of how problematic this is. This has definitely been a learning experience for us and, again, we deeply regret any harm or hurt we have unwittingly caused."