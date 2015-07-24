Naomi Campbell Will Face Off Against Lady Gaga in American Horror Story: Hotel

Another star just checked into American Horror Story: Hotel. Naomi Campbell has joined the cast for the show's fifth season, and it looks like the former supermodel already has one on-screen enemy.

Campbell's character will face off against Lady Gaga on the Ryan Murphy-produced hit show, and we have to say we're pretty excited for the diva-off. Both of their characters have ties to the fashion industry, so you can only imagine what types of shenanigans they'll get up to. Right now, Gaga's role is less defined, but we do know she will be somehow involved in the industry and will be one of this season's villians, while Campbell is set to portray a former fashion editor whose fashion critiques catch up to her.

This season just keeps getting better and better! Catch the premiere of American Horror Story: Hotel this October.

