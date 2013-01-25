Nanette Lepore Launches Juniors Line for jcp; Shay Mitchell's Already a Fan

Nanette Lepore teamed up with jcp to launch her first juniors collection, L’Amour, and celebrated the new line with a rainbow Slinky-decorated bash at the Hudson Hotel in New York City last night. The designer had her teen daughter Violet (her walking inspiration) on hand to model the neon-covered middle and high-school-friendly goodies, as well as Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, who attended the party wearing two pieces from the new line—the oversize blouse ($17) and highlighter-hue jeggings ($25). “I’m a big fan of neon, I love it!” the star told InStyle.com. “I love bright colors in general, but the fact they have such a good color on jeans it makes it that much better.” If you're a mom to teens or have little sisters, scoop up something for them—the wallet-friendly pieces range from $17 to $50. Pre-order the L’Amour line at jcpennney.com now, and shop it in stores February 1.



