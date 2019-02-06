Nancy Pelosi's Sarcasm-Doused Clap Is the Meme You Never Knew You Needed
All eyes were on Master of Shade Pelosi during the 2019 State of the Union.
Though the President is usually the focus of attention during the State of the Union, all eyes were to Donald Trump’s left on Tuesday evening, as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave the non-vocal performance of her life.
Dressed in white (in accordance with her fellow democrats), a bold statement necklace circling her neck, Pelosi sat behind her longtime political adversary, issuing a series of facial expressions that oscillated between annoyance, disgust, and pure idgaf. At one point she even took a reading break:
However, the undoubted apex of Pelosi’s SOTU appearance came when Trump, a known political offense player, suggested that we must “reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good.” At this, Shade Master Pelosi set her papers down and delivered a standing ovation, arms outstretched and hands moving in what can best be described as a seal-golf clap hybrid.
Comedian Patton Oswalt aptly termed the innovative method of applause the “f—k you clap.”
Some compared Pelosi’s sarcasm-doused performance to that of fellow pop culture icons:
And then came ALL. THE. MEMES.
Our country may stand divided, but there’s one thing everyone can agree on: the power of a damn good meme.