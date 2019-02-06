Nancy Pelosi's Sarcasm-Doused Clap Is the Meme You Never Knew You Needed

Though the President is usually the focus of attention during the State of the Union, all eyes were to Donald Trump’s left on Tuesday evening, as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave the non-vocal performance of her life.

Dressed in white (in accordance with her fellow democrats), a bold statement necklace circling her neck, Pelosi sat behind her longtime political adversary, issuing a series of facial expressions that oscillated between annoyance, disgust, and pure idgaf. At one point she even took a reading break:



Trump is destroying our country and Nancy Pelosi is just sitting there reading the script for Game of Thrones. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/kHsVf68sg7 — Me, but political (@mebutpolitical) February 6, 2019

What is Nancy Pelosi reading? Draft Articles of Impeachment? His Tax Returns? #SOTU pic.twitter.com/vNy4YlyAD0 — Ray Devlin (@Ray_Devlin) February 6, 2019

At one point Nancy Pelosi was back there reading some papers. This has got to piss off Mike Pence, who thinks women shouldn't be taught to read, and Donald Trump, who can't read. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 6, 2019

Nancy Pelosi is 100% reading a Jodi Picoult novel back there #SOTU pic.twitter.com/hYRznEhNzN — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 6, 2019

However, the undoubted apex of Pelosi’s SOTU appearance came when Trump, a known political offense player, suggested that we must “reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good.” At this, Shade Master Pelosi set her papers down and delivered a standing ovation, arms outstretched and hands moving in what can best be described as a seal-golf clap hybrid.

For context, here's where Pelosi delivered that clap #SOTU pic.twitter.com/vxnCdtcEeI — Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) February 6, 2019

Comedian Patton Oswalt aptly termed the innovative method of applause the “f—k you clap.”

Some compared Pelosi’s sarcasm-doused performance to that of fellow pop culture icons:

Nancy Pelosi and Lucille Bluth have the same energy. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/4nv35HOsx2 — Patti LaBelle’s Background Singer (@spicykezzinnugg) February 6, 2019

And then came ALL. THE. MEMES.

When I tell my wife I changed a diaper. pic.twitter.com/N2ncXAuUb2 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 6, 2019

One more pic.twitter.com/ZCELXOpCOS — nikki — abortion is a right — mcr (@NikkiMcR) February 6, 2019

Our country may stand divided, but there’s one thing everyone can agree on: the power of a damn good meme.