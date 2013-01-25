Nail Trend to Try: Robin's Egg Manicures

We're loving a new trend developing in the nail world—speckled lacquers! Inspired by a mix of mint chip ice cream and the markings on a robin's egg, both Deborah Lippmann and Illamasqua are launching speckled nail polishes, which incorporate matte black glitter against a creamy pastel base. "When creating this formula, I was thinking of ways to make black glitter wearable," Lippmann said of her Staccato line, which includes a trio of pink, white, and teal hues that will be available for $19 each at deborahlippmann.com in April. "I love that we took very wearable spring shades and gave them more pizzazz—even a bit of an edge!" Meanwhile, Illamasqua will also release a five-shade range ($16 each), which lands at sephora.com next week.

Plus, see more nail effects to try in our gallery!

