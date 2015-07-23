10 Nail Polishes Colors to Play Up Bronzed Summer Skin

You’ve worked hard to achieve the perfect summer faux-glow, which means now is the time to take it to the next level. Painting your nails is one of easiest ways to maximize (or fake) a sun-kissed look—all you have to do is select a shade that pops against your newly acquired skin tone. Electric neons and vibrant corals will instantly bring out the warmth in your complexion, so don’t be afraid to go bright and bold. To achieve a flattering contrast, pale pastels and opaque whites will also do the trick. Get started by shopping our favorite shades below!

