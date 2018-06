Brights, lace and fur were some of the biggest trends to come down the fall runways. So, which nail colors do you pair with such dramatic looks? We've rounded up everything you need to know about keeping your nails in sync with this season's hottest styles. Click through to see the nail colors that complement fall's hottest fashion trends!

MORE:• Fall Manis to Try• Marc Jacobs’ Minx Nails• Which Nail Colors Will You Wear This Season?