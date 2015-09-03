Is Nail Art Officially Dead?

The question is one we've been mulling over since opaque, solid lacquers began replacing the printed decals and 3D nail embellishments of years past—is nail art really over? Depends on who you ask. While some have already written off the trend as passé, others aren't so quick to declare its official time of death. Manicurists like Gina Edwards and Miss Pop, who created the negative space look at Marissa Webb's fall show above, believe nail art will stick around in some capacity. "Nail art has been around since at least the '30s. The minute there was nail polish on the shelves, there was nail art," Miss Pop tells InStyle. "Nail art has been evolving since then, and now it's really anything imaginable." Based off of what we saw on the fall runways, nail art is still alive and well, but is taking a simpler turn, with designs like crisp lines, and negative space effects among the top trends.

"Nail art can be minimalist, or can make a statement," Edwards says. In lieu of ornate patterns and dangling charms, try a statement nail that doesn't require an insane amount of effort. "You can place a delicate design over a nude nail with the KISS Salon Series Rococo Veil Kit ($5; cvs.com)," she adds. The shift toward minimalistic manicures was one that nail pro Jin Soon Choi called out as early as Prabal Gurung's show back in February. "I've been saying it forever! A lot of people do the detailed nail art with the stiletto shape and 3D elements, but how many people can actually handle that?" she previously told us. "You also have to question whether or not it's going with the fashion statement. You can do simple nail art, but have your own style with it." Miss Pop recommends thinking of the design as an extension of your accessories or jewelry to keep things cohesive. There you have it—punk's not dead, and apparently, neither is nail art.

