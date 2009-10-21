Naeem Khan Does Sparkle for HSN

Naeem Khan, a red carpet favorite of Beyonce and Katherine Heigl, wants to bring "glam to the masses" and his new line for HSN, chock full of sparkly dresses and tops, does just that. With prices ranging from $250 to $450, the collection, which Khan has named "Timeless" for it's simple and classic silhouettes, will be available in sizes 0-24 and offers flattering shapes for every body type. Naeem Khan Timeless will debut on HSN October 28th at 8pm EST—just in time for all those holiday parties!