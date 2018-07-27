Nacho Figueras Reacts to That Super Awkward Pic of Him Watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Kiss

We've all been there: You're hanging out with friends who happen to be totally in love, and you're left to white knuckle it as the unofficial third wheel. We get it, it sucks. Polo player Nacho Figueras gets it too, only his problem is probably worse than yours, since he's third wheeling actual IRL royalty.

Figueras is close pals with his charity polo partner Prince Harry, and when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided to show off some unexpected PDA at the 2018 Sentebale Polo Cup, Figueras was stuck awkwardly looking on, mid-trophy handoff.

Chris Jackson

What a way to unintentionally steal the show. Don't be too embarrassed for him, though, because Figueras took it in stride.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Gave Prince Harry a Very Public Smooch After He Won His Charity Polo Match

"When you wished the trophy would turn into a violin. What an incredible love story," he wrote cheekily on Instagram.

A good attitude from a good friend. Prince Harry and Figueras have been close for years, so it's not surprising that the polo player shares his light sense of humor. He also seems to understand the special bond that Harry and Meghan have, as evidenced by what he told us back in June at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

"I think that they fell in love with each other right away," he told InStyle. "I think it was almost love at first sight, I think they liked each other from the very beginning. They share a lot of things in common. They’re both very philanthropic and they care about the world. I can’t wait for them to be very happy for the rest of their lives."

Sounds like he's pretty understanding of the whole "third wheeling" thing. Good for him.