My Life in Ten Seconds: Designer Tom Mora of J. Crew

J. Crew has become the ultimate purveyor of effortless chic, delivering laid-back, cool looks that speak to the modern-day girl. And the man who's responsible for it all? Designer Tom Mora, head of J. Crew's womenswear design. With New York Fashion Week currently under way, we got up close and personal with the designer, and had him answer a quick survey of questions that delve into his new fall/winter 2015 collection (no spoilers, promise) and his personal life—that takes all of 10 seconds to read. We timed it.

What word describes your fall/winter 2015 collection? Color.

What are you listening to right now? Rumours by Fleetwood Mac.

Where did you go in preparation for your fall/winter 2015 collection? I've always loved London. There is something about the energy there and looking back to London in the '70s when Peter Schlesinger was taking those photographs for "Checkered Past." It was an incredibly creative time.

The last drink I had was... Maker's Mark Manhattan.

What job would you be doing if you were not a fashion designer? Photographer.

Where would you go first in NYC if you were a tourist? The Metropolitan Museum of Art (and then visit the J. Crew Madison Avenue store just around the corner! :) )

What is your favorite work of art? Jean Cocteau.

Who's your favorite superhero? Green Lantern.

What's the first thing you do in the morning? Drink a glass of water.

Who did you design your first piece for? My sister, for her high school senior prom.

What's your favorite quote of all time?

"I can't think about that right now ... I'll think about that tomorrow." —Scarlett O'Hara, Gone with the Wind.

