My Life in Ten Seconds: Designer Rachel Zoe

Who doesn't know Rachel Zoe? As renowned fashion designer and stylist to the stars, Zoe has become something of a household name, with a sprawling empire that has spanned all facets of fashion, from the runway to the red carpet to television. With New York Fashion Week fall/winter 2015 shows rapidly approaching, we got up close and personal with the designer, and had her answer a quick survey of questions that delve into her new collection (no spoilers, promise) and her personal life—that takes all of 10 seconds to read. We timed it.

What word describes your fall/winter 2015 collection? Mod Brit.

What are you listening to right now? The Beatles.

Where did you go in preparation for your fall/winter 2015 collection? In my mind I traveled to London in the '60s and '70s. As a result, there are graphic black-and-white mod mini dresses, houndstooth suiting, and paisley printed silhouettes.

The last drink I had was... English breakfast tea

What job would you be doing if you were not a fashion designer? I would be a children's psychologist—their minds are fascinating.

Where would you go first in NYC if you were a tourist? Either the Guggenheim or Museum of Modern Art, and Central Park, of course!

What is your favorite work of art? My favorite work that I own is this huge neon pink piece by Alex Israel—it's absolutely incredible and lives in the foyer of my home. To this day, I dream of owning anything by Damien Hirst—he’s a genius.

Who's your favorite superhero? Wonder Woman, of course...and I wear matching gold cuffs just like she does!

What's the first thing you do in the morning? Kiss my boys!

What's your favorite quote of all time?

"Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak."

