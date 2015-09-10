My Life in 10 Seconds: Designer Tanya Taylor

Tanya Taylor is, without a doubt, a name to know in the industry, if not for her impressive number of fashion accolades (she's the recent recipient of the prestigious 2015 Woolmark Prize), then for her colorful print-happy designs that have found fans in Beyonce, Kerry Washington, and more. With her NYFW spring/summer 2016 show a day away, we got up close and personal with the designer and had her answer a quick survey of questions that delve into her new collection (no spoilers, promise) and her personal life. And it takes all of 10 seconds to read—we timed it.
What one word describes your spring/summer 2016 collection?
Vibrant
What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?
Old-school Haagen Dazs Cherry Vanilla
What was your summer like in one snapshot?
What was the last movie you saw in theaters?
I honestly cannot remember—I am a Netflix kind of girl.
What was the most unusual place you’ve ever found inspiration?
I am always inspired by the texture of the peeling tape under the security bins at LaGuardia Airport.
What’s the snack you can’t resist?
Pomegranate seeds or popcorn.
What's your preferred social media platform and why?
Instagram because I think life is beautiful, especially in photos.
What’s the first thing you do after your NYFW show wraps?
Have a margarita and hug my team.
What’s your favorite spot in NYC to people-watch?
The northwest corner of Washington Square Park, where the couple who blow bubbles hang.
What’s your favorite quote of all time?
"I paint flowers so they will not die." —Frida Kahlo