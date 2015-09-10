My Life in 10 Seconds: Designer Rachel Antonoff

Rachel Antonoff is no ordinary designer. Ever since she returned to New York Fashion Week after a brief hiatus, she's staged her shows like a murder mystery, a science fair, a dollhouse, and a high school sock hop. With her spring/summer 2016 show a day away, we got up close and personal with the designer and had her answer a quick survey of questions that delve into her new collection (no spoilers, promise) and her personal life. And it takes all of 10 seconds to read—we timed it.
What one word describes your spring/summer 2016 collection?
Toucan
What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?
Chocolate
What was your summer like in one snapshot?
What was the last movie you saw in theaters?
The DUFF
What was the most unusual place you’ve ever found inspiration?
Dentist waiting room
What’s the snack you can’t resist?
Snickers
What’s your preferred social media platform and why?
Instagram. It's easily digestible.
What’s the first thing you do after your NYFW show wraps?
Sleep!
What’s your favorite spot in NYC to people-watch?
Brooklyn Heights
What’s your favorite quote of all time?
"To live will be an awfully big adventure." —JM Barrie