My Life in 10 Seconds: Designer Jason Wu

What one word describes your spring/summer 2016 collection?

Exuberance.

What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?

Cherry Garcia from Ben and Jerry's.

What was your summer like in one snapshot?

What was the last movie you saw in theaters?

Ex Machina.

What was the most unusual place you’ve ever found inspiration?

In the attic at my home in Taiwan.

What’s the snack you can’t resist?

Anything from Liquiteria.

What’s your preferred social media platform and why?

Instagram, I have really embraced it and think I get a great source of inspiration from this platform.

What’s the first thing you do after your NYFW show wraps?

Spend time with my parents.

What’s your favorite spot in NYC to people-watch?

Tribeca.

What’s your favorite quote of all time?

“Quality over Quantity.”

