My Life in 10 Seconds: Designer Jason Wu

Jason Wu is beloved in the fashion industry for his effortless designs that communicate strength and beauty above all else. That's why he has found fans in countless celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Monaghan, and of course his number one muse, Diane Kruger. With New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2016 shows rapidly approaching, we got up close and personal with the designer and had him answer a quick survey of questions that delve into his new collection (no spoilers, promise) and his personal life. And it takes all of 10 seconds to read—we timed it.
What one word describes your spring/summer 2016 collection?
Exuberance.
What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?
Cherry Garcia from Ben and Jerry's.
What was your summer like in one snapshot?
What was the last movie you saw in theaters?
Ex Machina.
What was the most unusual place you’ve ever found inspiration?
In the attic at my home in Taiwan.
What’s the snack you can’t resist?
Anything from Liquiteria.
What’s your preferred social media platform and why?
Instagram, I have really embraced it and think I get a great source of inspiration from this platform.
What’s the first thing you do after your NYFW show wraps?
Spend time with my parents.
What’s your favorite spot in NYC to people-watch?
Tribeca.
What’s your favorite quote of all time?
“Quality over Quantity.”