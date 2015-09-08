My Life in 10 Seconds: Designer Jason Wu

Courtesy

Jason Wu is beloved in the fashion industry for his effortless designs that communicate strength and beauty above all else. That's why he has found fans in countless celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Monaghan, and of course his number one muse, Diane Kruger. With New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2016 shows rapidly approaching, we got up close and personal with the designer and had him answer a quick survey of questions that delve into his new collection (no spoilers, promise) and his personal life. And it takes all of 10 seconds to read—we timed it. 

Andrea Cheng
Sep 08, 2015 @ 9:15 am

What one word describes your spring/summer 2016 collection?
Exuberance.

What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?
Cherry Garcia from Ben and Jerry's.

What was your summer like in one snapshot?

Courtesy

What was the last movie you saw in theaters?
Ex Machina.

What was the most unusual place you’ve ever found inspiration?
In the attic at my home in Taiwan.

What’s the snack you can’t resist?
Anything from Liquiteria.

What’s your preferred social media platform and why?
Instagram, I have really embraced it and think I get a great source of inspiration from this platform.

What’s the first thing you do after your NYFW show wraps?
Spend time with my parents.

What’s your favorite spot in NYC to people-watch?
Tribeca.

What’s your favorite quote of all time?

Courtesy

“Quality over Quantity.”

PHOTOS: Fall 2015 Runway Looks We Love: Jason Wu

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!